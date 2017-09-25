U.S. Bank Stadium is One of a Kind

It gets pretty frigid in Minnesota, you have to make sure you have proper shelter. The Vikings have that base covered and much more at U.S. Bank Stadium. If you're one of the fans lucky enough to catch a regular season game there, or one of the ultra-blessed individuals to have Super Bowl LII tickets, you're in for quite the experience. From the largest transparent roof in North America to a fantasy football lounge right next to the action, here are four reasons why you should visit U.S. Bank Stadium. Scroll the gallery for photos and videos to get up-close to the action!

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

The Roof Is Fire

U.S. Bank Stadium features a transparent roof and five of the largest pivoting glass doors in the world. pic.twitter.com/UUgRXKaegs â HKS Architects (@HKSArchitects) July 21, 2016

U.S. Bank Stadium has the largest transparent roof in North America (240,000 square feet). All the beauty of the outside world without the frigid Minnesota temperatures â views FTW.

Fantasy Football Lounge

The Purple Club and Fantasy Football lounge at U.S. Bank Stadium #Vikings pic.twitter.com/oqipnUVtTr â WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 19, 2016

Fantasy football fans can rejoice, they are now able to watch the game as well as their favorite players without missing a second of the action.

The Legacy Ship and Gates

Outside U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings' Legacy Ship is surrounded by bricks with fan messages on them. While, the Vikings' Legacy Gate is the world's largest glass doors.

Vikings Voyage Interactive Space

Have you ever wanted to put on a Vikings helmet and test your athletic abilities? Well, now you can! The Vikings Voyage Interactive Space uses virtual reality to allow fans the opportunity to participate in combine drills.