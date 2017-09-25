The Weekend's Best Photos & Videos in the NFL

From last second touchdowns to a record-breaking 61-yard field goal, every game on Sunday featured plenty of excitement for football fans. With so much thrilling gridiron action, there were also plenty of great photos and videos taken. Scroll through to see the best highlights from Week 3.

You won't find any bandwagoners in Steeler nation, nor will you find another fan with a haircut this amazing. The Steelers may have lost to the Bears in overtime, but Steelers fans will always be there to proudly support their team. Even Bears fans have to respect their commitment.

Two NFL greats, Tom Brady and J.J. Watt, shook hands after the Patriots completed an incredible late-game comeback against the Texans. Brady had one of the best games of his storied career, throwing for five touchdowns against the Texans defense, including the game winner to wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Chiefs went up to 3-0 after a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, California, thanks to a monstrous game from running back Kareem Hunt who gained 172 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hunt's fantasy owners are extremely grateful.