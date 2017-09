Next Gen Stat: Patrick Peterson has allowed a 37.5 percent catch rate in coverage so far this season (last year, Peterson allowed 58.1 percent).

Going deep more: Carson Palmer has averaged 6.5 deep pass attempts per game this year, compared to 4.5 per game last year (deep pass attempt = 20+ yards downfield).

Defensive MVP: Last week, Chandler Jones had 2.0 sacks, 2 QB hits, 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble.