Murray among nominees for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers

Tennessee Titans' DeMarco Murray, Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff, Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott, New England Patriots' Brandin Cooks, and Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 3.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

Strong stats to consider:

» Murray finished the game with 14 carries on 115 yards and one touchdown in the Titans' 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Power of the moment: The veteran running back ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

» Vote for Murray for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 3

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:

» Goff completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

Power of the moment: He led the rams to a thrilling 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

» Vote for Goff for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 3

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

Strong stats to consider:

» Elliott made two of three field goals in the Eagles' 27-24 win over the New York Giants.

Power of the moment: The rookie kicker made one of the greatest field goals in NFL history with a 61-yarder as time expired to win the game.

» Vote for Elliott for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 3

Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

Strong stats to consider:

» Cooks finished the game with 131 yards and two touchdowns on five catches.

Power of the moment: He hauled in a 25-yard touchdown catch to seal the 36-33 win over the Houston Texans.

» Vote for Cooks for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 3

Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

Strong stats to consider:

» Howard ran for 138 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns in the Bears' 23-17 win over the Steelers.

Power of the moment: Howard made a 19-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime.

» Vote for Howard for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 3