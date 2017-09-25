John Harbaugh has 'no reaction' to Jags' late fake punt

With 16 seconds remaining in the third quarter Sunday, the Jaguars, already leading 37-0, busted out a fake punt from their own 35.

It was a success, with Corey Grant rumbling all the way to Baltimore's 3-yard line. An expected scuffle ensued between Jaguars and Ravens players after Grant went down, as did a debate on the broadcast about the sportsmanship associated with the call.

"It was an opportunity that came about, it's something that the players practice and if you get what you want, if you get the look, then we're going to make the call," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters afterward.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, a long-time special teams coordinator, didn't take offense to the move either.

"I don't have a reaction," Harbaugh said, via The Baltimore Sun. "It's the NFL. There's no reaction to it."

Added Jimmy Smith: "It's not my job to care about what they run. We're supposed to stop it. If they wanted to do it, that's what they do. We'd do it. I'm sure we would. I can't be mad at it."

In his post-game interview, Marrone made some good points about installing the look earlier this week. It was likely based on something they'd seen on tape while watching the Ravens and something the Jaguars practiced in anticipation of getting the look. If you're a coach, do you simply throw that intel, which is good for one opponent and one specific moment, out the window?

Reading between the lines, this is a team that struggled with tight games during the Gus Bradley era. A common complaint of the very young Jaguars was their inability to possess a type of cutthroat mentality sometimes necessary in the NFL when a game gets contentious. Marrone didn't say this, but I wonder if the fake punt was also a message; a nod to executive vice president Tom Coughlin's FINISH mantra that he popularized in New York. This Jaguars team has already rolled out two memorably dominant defensive performances in three weeks. If nothing else, the mentality seems to have changed.