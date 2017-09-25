T.Y. Hilton: 'Give Superman his cape and let him work'

The Andrew Luck-less Colts turned to another superhero on Sunday to keep them from tumbling to 0-3.

That would be T.Y. Hilton, the team's star receiver who suited up and single-handedly manhandled the Browns with 153 yards and a game-altering touchdown off seven catches in 31-28 victory.

"Give Superman his cape and let him work," Hilton said, per the Tribune Star. "That's what I was doing today."

Credit also goes to newbie quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who looked the part from wire-to-wire in his second start, running for a pair of scores and finding Hilton for gains of 20, 25 and 31 yards, along with a 61-yard scoring dart that buried the Browns in a 21-7 hole.

It's a refreshing storyline in today's NFL because Hilton -- after talking a big game last week -- actually backed it up. It was the wideout who promised fans: "Can't go down 0-3. I don't think we've been down 0-3 since I've been here. So, it can't happen, it won't happen."

A team that looked utterly lost with Scott Tolzien under center in Week 1 has altered course, taking care of business at home on Sunday after a narrow overtime defeat to Arizona in Week 2.

With Luck targeting a Week 6 return, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts desperately needed to find a bridge from here to there to save their season. Nothing was more encouraging for Indy than to see Brissett and Hilton operating in sync.

It's a start.