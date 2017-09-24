Wild finishes highlight Sunday's action

After a couple of down weeks to start the NFL season, Week 3 offered up a tasty entree of exciting finishes Sunday afternoon.The Bears, Patriots, Eagles and Falcons all secured last-second wins in thrilling fashion.
The Bears scored their first win of the season, topping the Steelers in overtime behind Jordan Howard's strong running.
Great team win today, gotta give all the glory to God. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/sLYXRwtdnnâ Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) September 24, 2017
I know my dog @JHowardx24 ran that thing in for the the tug. But please look at Deonte Thompson blocking his but off. That's what team is!!!â akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) September 25, 2017
Steak and Wine pic.twitter.com/2XBeLjenmBâ Kyle (@Ky1eLong) September 25, 2017
The Eagles flew past the Giants thanks to a 61-yard FG -- by a rookie kicker no less.
This guy ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #unreal https://t.co/ji5NtnrddIâ Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 25, 2017
What a moment! Back to work! #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/VG05PraW7Xâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 25, 2017
Cool scene in Philly w/ @Eagles kicker @jake_elliott22 getting carried off field. I think he'll be verified on @twitter by Monday. pic.twitter.com/gLnrQ0tDpXâ Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) September 24, 2017
That was wild #FlyEaglesFlyâ Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 24, 2017
The Patriots rallied past the Houston Texans with an insane TD catch from Brandin Cooks.
Catch. Toe Tap. Win.â New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017
Oh my, @brandincooks! pic.twitter.com/XaycVBdeIk
#ToeDragSwag Cooks cookin! @brandincooks @Patriots https://t.co/6uDJhJZNeKâ Nathaniel E Burleson (@Nate13Burleson) September 24, 2017
And the Falcons prevailed after a bizarre goal-line ruling in Detroit.
Wow! That was crazy. 1st time in my 16 year career where at the end of the game I had to ask " did we win?" We will take it! #Brotherhoodâ matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) September 24, 2017
Crazy team win gotta fix the little details and mistake but a win is a win. #Beantalk #BrotherHood #Riseupâ Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) September 24, 2017
