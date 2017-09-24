Wild finishes highlight Sunday's action

  By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
After a couple of down weeks to start the NFL season, Week 3 offered up a tasty entree of exciting finishes Sunday afternoon.The Bears, Patriots, Eagles and Falcons all secured last-second wins in thrilling fashion.

The Bears scored their first win of the season, topping the Steelers in overtime behind Jordan Howard's strong running.

The Eagles flew past the Giants thanks to a 61-yard FG -- by a rookie kicker no less.

The Patriots rallied past the Houston Texans with an insane TD catch from Brandin Cooks.

And the Falcons prevailed after a bizarre goal-line ruling in Detroit.

