Wild finishes highlight Sunday's action

After a couple of down weeks to start the NFL season, Week 3 offered up a tasty entree of exciting finishes Sunday afternoon.The Bears, Patriots, Eagles and Falcons all secured last-second wins in thrilling fashion.

The Bears scored their first win of the season, topping the Steelers in overtime behind Jordan Howard's strong running.

I know my dog @JHowardx24 ran that thing in for the the tug. But please look at Deonte Thompson blocking his but off. That's what team is!!! â akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) September 25, 2017

The Eagles flew past the Giants thanks to a 61-yard FG -- by a rookie kicker no less.

Cool scene in Philly w/ @Eagles kicker @jake_elliott22 getting carried off field. I think he'll be verified on @twitter by Monday. pic.twitter.com/gLnrQ0tDpX â Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) September 24, 2017

That was wild #FlyEaglesFly â Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 24, 2017

The Patriots rallied past the Houston Texans with an insane TD catch from Brandin Cooks.

And the Falcons prevailed after a bizarre goal-line ruling in Detroit.