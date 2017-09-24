NBA Star Joel Embiid Loses His Mind Over Insane FG Kick

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL-related stories.

Odell Beckham knows that practice makes perfect.

The Giants' star WR practiced his one-handed grabs pregame, then later made an eerily similar catch with a defender hanging onto him.

Plenty of NFL fans, including yours truly, had to brush up on Rule 4, Section 7, Article 4 after the Falcons-Lions game.

Here's why the game ended the way it did.

NFL fans in London packed the house for today's Ravens-Jaguars game.

Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid went nuts over Eagles K Jake Elliot's 61-yard game-winning field goal.