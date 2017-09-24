NBA Star Joel Embiid Loses His Mind Over Insane FG Kick

The Checkdown's daily collection of compelling NFL-related stories.
Odell Beckham knows that practice makes perfect.
The Giants' star WR practiced his one-handed grabs pregame, then later made an eerily similar catch with a defender hanging onto him.
.@OBJ_3 ONLY NEEDS ONE HAND. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2017
Wait until you see this replay. Incredible. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/ITqQPFpSUX
Plenty of NFL fans, including yours truly, had to brush up on Rule 4, Section 7, Article 4 after the Falcons-Lions game.
Here's why the game ended the way it did.
NFL fans in London packed the house for today's Ravens-Jaguars game.
OFFICIAL attendence at @wembleystadium: 84,592.â NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 24, 2017
A new record for @NFL games in the ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½!
Incredible support, #NFLUK family! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/7O1yJf7G1a
Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid went nuts over Eagles K Jake Elliot's 61-yard game-winning field goal.
.@JoelEmbiid was HYPED after the Eagles game-winning FGâ Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2017
(via @jaythetallkid) pic.twitter.com/k1BPuaaSxr