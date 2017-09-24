Sunday's Best: The NFL Takes Over Wembley

London was calling for the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Sunday, the Jaguars and Ravens took to Wembley Stadium to play in this year's first NFL game in London.

Playing in front of the largest NFL crowd in London, with 84,592 in attendance, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens 44-7.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles posted his second highest passer rating with 128.2, and he also threw four touchdowns, three to tight end Mercedes Lewis. Even the Jaguars defense stepped up, creating three turnovers and only giving up seven points.