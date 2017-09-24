Bills' defense shines in upset over Broncos

Coming off last week's thrashing of the Cowboys, the Broncos (2-1) on Sunday ran into a brick wall against the frisky Bills (2-1). Here's what we learned from Buffalo's 26-16 win over Denver:

1. After Buffalo generated just 10 yards in the first quarter, quarterback Tyrod Taylor went on to author his best outing of the season, hitting 17 of his first 21 passes and throwing a pair of touchdowns. Generating just 176 total yards against Carolina last week, the Bills cooked up six scoring drives and battled with fury against one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The play of the game for Taylor came on a fourth-quarter scramble that saw the nimble runner stumble to his feet with Broncos defenders swarming, only to jump up and frolic for a 7-yard, chain-moving scramble and a fresh set of downs. The Bills went on to put Denver away with a chip-shot field goal just minutes later.

2. All that talk about the Bills tanking was ultra-rubbish. While the roster is missing pieces, Buffalo's defense came to play once again for first-year coach Sean McDermott. A third-quarter sequence saw the Bills coax Trevor Siemian into an ugly pick before snuffing out a fake punt in Denver territory on the following drive. While Siemian showed flashes of arm strength, decisiveness and touch -- making a pristine, highlight-reel throw down the sideline to Bennie Fowler -- he also hurt the team with another second-half interception that displayed troubling decision-making. It's a reminder that Siemian is still developing under center.

3. C.J. Anderson (8/36) spent the first two weeks of the season as the unquestioned engine of Denver's offense. The fifth-year runner was a ghost on Sunday until ripping through the Bills for 32 yards, a second-quarter gallop that set up a 12-yard scoring run by Jamaal Charles. The former Chiefs star played a pivotal role for Denver on Sunday, gaining 56 yards and the touchdown off nine carries. The Bills had a tougher time corralling Charles, but Sunday's outing saw Buffalo successfully force Siemian into a slew of ill-fated, third-down passing situations. Future opponents will take notice.

4. Another rough outing for LeSean McCoy, who amassed just 21 yards at 1.5 yards per carry after rushing for just 9 yards against Carolina in Week 2. Shady helped his teammates, though, with 48 yards receiving and a key, chain-moving gain on third down during the team's game-sealing field goal drive.

5. What will Denver fans be talking about? How about Von Miller getting pegged for a game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a key third-down pass attempt by Taylor. After sacking the Bills quarterback, Miller was flagged for offering his hand to Taylor, only to pull it away. The penalty felt flagrant after both players shook off the prank with a laugh.