What we learned from Sunday's early Week 3 games

Week 3 is underway with several more games to go on Sunday. Here are some of our big takeaways from the early games:

» A Dolphins offense without a rushing threat is a Ferrari without an engine.

» Coach Sean Payton acknowledged that he has yet to figure out how best to utilize his three-headed backfield of Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara.

» Minnesota's offense was cooking early and often, building a lead for its defense to hang onto later in the game.

Here's what else we learned on Sunday:

1. After Buffalo generated just 10 yards in the first quarter, quarterback Tyrod Taylor went on to author his best outing of the season, hitting 17 of his first 21 passes and throwing a pair of touchdowns. Generating just 176 total yards against Carolina last week, the Bills cooked up six scoring drives and battled with fury against one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The play of the game for Taylor came on a fourth-quarter scramble that saw the nimble runner stumble to his feet with Broncos defenders swarming, only to jump up and frolic for a 7-yard, chain-moving scramble and a fresh set of downs. The Bills went on to put Denver away with a chip-shot field goal just minutes later.

2. All that talk about the Bills tanking was ultra-rubbish. While the roster is missing pieces, Buffalo's defense came to play once again for first-year coach Sean McDermott. A third-quarter sequence saw the Bills coax Trevor Siemian into an ugly pick before snuffing out a fake punt in Denver territory on the following drive. While Siemian showed flashes of arm strength, decisiveness and touch -- making a pristine, highlight-reel throw down the sideline to Bennie Fowler -- he also hurt the team with another second-half interception that displayed troubling decision-making. It's a reminder that Siemian is still developing under center.

3. C.J. Anderson (8/36) spent the first two weeks of the season as the unquestioned engine of Denver's offense. The fifth-year runner was a ghost on Sunday until ripping through the Bills for 32 yards, a second-quarter gallop that set up a 12-yard scoring run by Jamaal Charles. The former Chiefs star played a pivotal role for Denver on Sunday, gaining 56 yards and the touchdown off nine carries. The Bills had a tougher time corralling Charles, but Sunday's outing saw Buffalo successfully force Siemian into a slew of ill-fated, third-down passing situations. Future opponents will take notice.

-- Marc Sessler

1. The Panthers finally encountered a legitimate aerial attack after becoming the first defense since 1981 to allow three points or fewer in each of the season's first two games. Drew Brees and Michael Thomas picked apart Carolina's secondary, which tackles better than it covers. Stingy against the anemic 49ers and Bills, Steve Wilks' defense surrendered big plays to Thomas, Ted Ginn, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Brees produced his highest passer rating (131.4) since last November while the Saints pounded out 149 yards on the ground.

2. Facing a beleaguered Saints defense that had allowed a staggering 88 completion rate on passes of 15 or more yards over the season's first two weeks, Cam Newton generated a minuscule 43.8 passer rating with three interceptions in one of the worst performances of his career. Newton never looked right from the opening whistle, as the Panthers leaned even heavier than normal on the ground attack in the first quarter. Showing little faith in his quarterback with an 18-point deficit in the middle of the third quarter, "Riverboat Ron" Rivera opted to punt on 4th-and-5 from New Orleans' 35-yard line. Once the game was out of reach, Derek Anderson came on to replace Newton near the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Rivera explained after the game that the late QB switch was simply "self-preservation mode" for Newton.

3. Coach Sean Payton acknowledged to the FOX broadcast crew that he has yet to figure out how best to utilize his three-headed backfield of Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara. Although Peterson flashed his trademark power and persistence on a few tackle-breaking runs, his presence on the field is too often a "tell" for defenses bracing against the run. Per play-by-play man Kenny Albert, Payton also praised Kamara as one of the smartest players he's ever coached. The rookie should be in line for more playing time after putting the game away with an impressive 25-yard touchdown run.

-- Chris Wesseling

1. The Jets sure didn't look like the team we saw in the first two weeks of the season. Josh McCown earned himself a rare QB win, completing 18 of 23 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown, a 69-yard strike to Robby Anderson. The Jets also combined to rush for 96 yards on 30 carries split among Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire and Matt Forte. We aren't putting the Jets in the AFC title game, but it was refreshing to see them put together an above-average performance and play with a greater desire than Miami, which was visible from the first snap.

2. New York showed the product of focusing on the run fits in the week's preparation, bottling up Miami's ground attack with relentless energy and enthusiasm. The Jets held the Dolphins to 11 yards rushing in the first quarter and kept the clamps on Jay Ajayi all afternoon, limiting him to 16 yards on 11 carries. Ajayi's best run went for less than 10 yards. The Jets will remember their Week 3 win, a dominant defensive performance, as one of their highest moments of the season.

3. A Dolphins offense without a rushing threat is a Ferrari without an engine. The result was some ugly, ugly football from Jay Cutler and the Dolphins, with the passer often being forced to step up and out of the pocket before slinging passes into low, difficult areas for his receivers. Too often, plays ended with Cutler whipping passes into the knees of his targets. Also too often, Cutler ended up on his back. Miami avoided a shutout by scoring on the final play of the game, a pass from Cutler to DeVante Parker. Kicker Cody Parkey pushed the ensuing extra point wide left, appropriately capping a miserable day for the Dolphins.

-- Nick Shook

1. What is it about the combination of Houston and Tom Brady that always produces amazing comebacks? Needing more than a field goal to overcome a last-minute deficit, Brady pieced together a marvelous drive that culminated with a 25-yard, bearing-astute TD catch by Brandin Cooks to seal the win. It stung for the Texans, but it was exactly what the Patriots needed to avoid what would have been a bizarre second straight loss in Foxborough. Brady completed 25 of 35 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns. Cooks had 131 yards and two TDs on five catches. Not bad at all.

2. Deshaun Watson seems like a faster learner. In only his second NFL start, he made a habit out of schooling the Patriots' secondary with some fabulous passes that seem indicative of a man capable of truly being the Texans' franchise quarterback. He finished the game connecting on 22 of 33 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while displaying a pocket confidence beyond his 22 years.

3. The Patriots had to win in amazing fashion because the Texans' pass rush made it difficult for Brady to match Houston's offensive output. Jadeveon Clowney had two sacks and scored on a 22-yard fumble return and Whitney Mercilus also had a sack. This isn't the same Texans team that lost to the Jaguars in Week 1.

-- Austin Knoblauch

1. Following a pair of three-and-outs to start the game, the Colts offense woke with a shudder, ripping through the Browns for four straight touchdown drives before the half. For the second straight week, Jacoby Brissett put a rash of positive moments on tape, gashing Cleveland for a pair of rushing scores and showing juicy chemistry with T.Y. Hilton (7/153/1). Brissett and Hilton combined for gains of 20, 25 and 31 yards, along with a 61-yard scoring bullet that put this game away in a hurry. Hilton has missed Andrew Luck as much as any player on this roster, but Brissett's performance on Sunday -- despite a quiet second half -- speaks to how quickly he's picked up Rob Chudzinski's offense. The Scott Tolzien nightmare is over.

2. DeShone Kizer can't take all the blame for a game that saw his receivers drop a whopping eight passes. The Browns rookie quarterback was again a mixed bag of ups and downs, putting together an admirable 10-play, 75-yard touchdown march before the half, but also hurting the team with two ugly interceptions after the break. A smattering of highlights -- Duke Johnson's acrobatic, 19-yard touchdown run and Jordan Leslie's outrageous one-handed, 26-yard grab -- don't mask an attack that lacks an anchoring force on the ground and commits far too many costly penalties week to week. We also saw Kizer (22 of 47 for 242 yards with two passing scores, a rushing touchdown and three picks) miss open targets downfield and throw a handful of dangerous lobs, but it's hard to see your pass-catchers when you're constantly on the run.

3. This is a painful loss for the Browns, who saw their rebuilt defense flamed for a flurry of big plays before the unit jumped offsides on a key fourth-quarter, fourth-down attempt by the Colts. This was a generally sloppy performance by Cleveland, with 113 yards lost to penalty and too many mistakes by the team's wideouts. This team still lacks identity in Year 2 of the new regime.

-- Marc Sessler

1. Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliott made one of the greatest field goals in NFL history with a 61-yarder as time expired to win a topsy-turvy game. But Elliott would have never been in that position if not for a shanked punt by the Giants' Brad Wing to give the Eagles a shot at a last-second drive. Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery also deserve a huge assist for a difficult 19-yard connection, the longest reception for the Eagles all day, to set up the field goal with only one second left on the clock.

2. Eli Manning and the Giants offense finally heated up against a banged-up Eagles defense, but it was ultimately too late. Trailing 14-0 after 29 drives with only one touchdown all season, the Giants reached the end zone on three straight possessions to open a 24-point fourth quarter. New York focused on short throws and a hurry up offense to save their beleaguered offensive line, but a complete lack of a running game (again) and inability to make the Eagles pay early for their injuries came back to haunt the team. At least the real Odell Beckham was back, with a ridiculous pair of touchdown catches highlighting a nine-catch performance.

3. The Eagles will be grateful to get a win on a day they were missing four key pieces to their secondary entering the game, then lost star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf), emerging linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and running back Darren Sproles (wrist) all left with injuries and did not return. Winning a division game like this despite the injuries is a great example of managing the schedule, putting them at 2-0 in the division while the Giants go to 0-2.

-- Gregg Rosenthal

1. Stefon Diggs was the champion of the day. With Sam Bradford still not healthy enough to play, backup quarterback Case Keenum went to Diggs early and often. Diggs finished with eight catches for 173 yards and two scores and was undoubtedly the best weapon on the field for either team, serving as the guy for Keenum (25 of 33, 369 yards, three touchdowns). Combined with a solid outing from fellow wideout Adam Thielen (five catches, 98 yards) and another good day from running back Dalvin Cook (27 carries, 97 yards, one touchdown), Minnesota's offense was cooking early and often, building a lead for its defense to hang onto later in the game.

2. Tampa Bay had one of the more frustrating first halves of football that you'll see. Loaded with talent at the skilled positions, the Bucs mustered just three points in the first half after multiple drives evaporated via incompletions and a Jameis Winston interception. The same issues dragged into the second half, though Tampa Bay did mount a comeback attempt with consecutive touchdown drives before another interception ended those hopes. Blame primarily falls on Tampa Bay's complete lack of a running game (26 yards on nine attempts as a team), which never got going thanks to an early deficit. Winston was forced to throw 40 times and take more risks as time wound down (28 of 40, 328 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions) as Tampa Bay was playing from behind for the majority of the game.

3. Minnesota has to be happy with what its gotten in two of the first three weeks of action. Sam Bradford was magnificent in Week 1, and Case Keenum bounced back from a pedestrian Week 2 to light it up at home. Usually, losing a starting quarterback can derail a team aiming for contention. Minnesota didn't miss a beat on Sunday. Credit Diggs, Cook, Thielen and a rock-solid defense that kept most everything in front of it against Tampa Bay for a 2-1 start to 2017.

-- Nick Shook

1. On a day in the NFL that was far more about fortifying free speech rights and respecting the experiences and tribulations of our fellow Americans than football, Jaguars owner Shad Khan linked arms with tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith during the national anthem in London on one sideline Sunday. The Ravens also linked arms in a display of solidarity on their sideline, with a few of their highest-profile players like Terrell Suggs, Mike Wallace and Lardarius Webb taking a knee, according to The Baltimore Sun. Some Jaguars players also took a knee during the anthem. For complete coverage of what has been a somber but unifying day in league history, please follow links here and here.

2. All you need to know about the Jaguars' defense: Joe Flacco did not complete a pass until the 4:13 mark in the second quarter. Cornerback A.J. Bouye made one of the more athletic interceptions we'll see all year on a midfield fade throw that Flacco has made so many times to his top receiver over the years that it's become nearly mechanical. Calais Campbell, according to Pro Football Focus, logged pressures on a majority of his pass rush snaps in the first half, freed the backfield for another Dante Fowler sack and forced Terrance West's first fumble in 126 carries. The Ravens punted five times in their first 30 minutes. Baltimore's 15 net yards were the fewest in one half in team history and they didn't get to 100 until the 11:04 mark in the fourth quarter.

3. Has the offense reached a crisis point in Baltimore? Despite the team being 2-1, the Ravens entered Sunday morning's game against the Jaguars as unbalanced as they were a year ago. Before their International Series tilt, Joe Flacco and Co. were 32nd in pass attempts and second in rushing attempts -- the reverse of a team that finished almost dead last in rushing attempts and first in passing attempts in 2016. There were plenty of mitigating factors on a surreal Sunday for the Ravens and the rest of the NFL, of course, as many players took the field with heavy hearts. The Ravens could also blame their first trip across the pond, which has the potential to sap a team's energy quickly.

-- Conor Orr