Injuries: Redskins TE Reed (ribs) inactive vs. Raiders

Carolina's reeling offense lost another key piece on Sunday.

Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin did not return to Carolina's Week 3 loss to the New Orleans after suffering a knee injury, the team announced. Benjamin limped off the field after suffering the injury in the first half.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Benjamin did not suffer a major injury, per early indications, and has been described as "fine."

The wideout had two catches for eight yards before leaving the game. The Panthers entered Sunday already without tight end Greg Olsen, who broke his foot last week against the Bills.

Other injury news we're tracking on this Week 3 Sunday:

1. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (ribs) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Oakland Raiders. Running back Robert Kelley (ribs) will also not play.

2. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon exited at halftime with a knee injury before returning in the fourth quarter.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Noah Spence exited the game after suffering a shoulder injury versus the Vikings. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy briefly left with an ankle injury but returned to the game. Safety T.J. Ward also left the game after suffering a quad and hip injury.

In the second half, linebacker Lavonte David was carted off the field with an apparent injury. ESPN reported after the game that X-rays were negative on David's left ankle, but he was seen sporting crutches.

4. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Kamar Aiken was ruled out with a concussion suffered in the first half against the Browns.

5. Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (wrist), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) did not return to their game against the New York Giants.

6. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Parry was carted back to the locker room, per Larry Holder of the Times-Picayune.

7. Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (eye) and safety Nate Allen (hamstring) both exited the game.

8. New York Jets running back Matt Forte hurt his toe in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Linebacker Josh Martin sufferd an ankle injury.

9. New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon exited the game with an ankle injury.

10. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford and wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas went down with respective hip and shoulder injuries in their win over the Chargers.

12. Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka hurt his hamstring in an overtime loss to the Packers.

13. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin injured his groin in a loss to the Titans. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game Baldwin's injury is a groin strain.