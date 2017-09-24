Injuries: Kelvin Benjamin (knee) won't return vs. Saints

Carolina is off to a 2-0 start, but its top target is off the field.

Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin will not return to Carolina's Week 3 game against New Orleans after suffering a knee injury, the team announced. Benjamin limped off the field after suffering the injury in the first half.

The wideout had two catches for eight yards before leaving the game.

Other injury news we're tracking on this Week 3 Sunday:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Noah Spence (shoulder) is questionable to return versus the Vikings. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy briefly left with an ankle injury but returned to the game.

2. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Kamar Aiken has been ruled out with a concussion suffered in the first half against the Browns.

3. Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (wrist), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) will not return to their game against the New York Giants.

4. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Parry was carted back to the locker room, per Larry Holder of the Times-Picayune.

5. Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson (quad) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (chest) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) are inactive.

6. Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (eye) and safety Nate Allen (hamstring) are questionable to return.

7. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (toe) is questionable to return against the Dolphins. Linebacker Josh Martin (ankle) is also questionable to return.