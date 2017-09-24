Injuries: Kelvin Benjamin (knee) questionable to return

Carolina is off to a 2-0 start, but its top target is off the field.

Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin is questionable to return to Carolina's Week 3 game against New Orleans with a knee injury, the team announced. Benjamin limped off the field after suffering the injury in the first half.

The wideout had two catches for eight yards before leaving the game.

Other injury news we're tracking on this Week 3 Sunday:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Noah Spence (shoulder) is questionable to return versus the Vikings.

2. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Kamar Aiken has been ruled out with a concussion suffered in the first half against the Browns.

3. Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles is questionable to return with a wrist injury suffered in their game against the New York Giants.

4. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Parry was carted back to the locker room, per Larry Holder of the Times-Picayune.

5. Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson (quad) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.