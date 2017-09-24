Joe Flacco pulled by Ravens in loss to Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was pulled in favor of Ryan Mallett during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Mallett took over with the team trailing 44-0. Although the benching likely was a response to protect Flacco in a game out of reach, he was struggling mightily when he left. He completed only 8 of 18 passes for 28 yards and also threw two interceptions.

Mallett got the Ravens on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard TD pass to tight end Benjamin Watson.

Last week, Flacco said he still wasn't feeling 100 percent after suffering a back injury in the offseason that kept him out of four preseason games. It's unclear whether his back was causing any significant issues for him before he left the game.

If he's healthy, look for Flacco to be back under center next week when the Ravens play the Steelers next week.