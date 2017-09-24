Steelers plan to stay in locker room during national anthem

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to stay in the locker room during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

The Steelers will take part in a unification meeting in the locker room before the game, Dales reported on NFL GameDay Morning. Dales reported Tomlin met with the players Saturday and the team also held a players-only meeting to discuss what they wanted to do.

Dales notes in the NFL rulebook it states a team could be fined if they are not on the field for the anthem, but it subject to the discretion of the league.

The anticipated protest comes a day after the NFL, the NFL Players Association and team owners and CEOs responded to President Trump stating Friday that team owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem prior to games.

Speaking on NFL GameDay Morning NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said he expects to see widespread protests at games.

"Based on the conversations I had yesterday with players, team officials, agents, everybody ... you're going to see mass protests on the sideline," Garafolo said. "You are going to see full-team protests, coaches included. For the first time, we have not seen that."

Players on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens sidelines linked arms and some took a knee during the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the start of Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium in London.