Andrew Luck could return to Colts in Week 6

When will Andrew Luck be back under center for the Indianapolis Colts? Week 6, at this point, seems to be the most likely point of return for the quarterback as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired shoulder.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday that Luck could make a return to the practice field this week in preparation of a Week 6 season debut.

"Nothing that has happened has given anyone any doubts that [Luck] will play this year," Rapoport reported. "And they did take him off the [physically unable to perform] list for a reason. They do think he will play before that window closes. So keep an eye on Week 6 -- that is against the Tennessee Titans when we could see Andrew Luck for the first time, which means he needs to practice soon. Keep an eye on the practice fields in Indiana this week, you may see Andrew Luck doing some work."

Luck has yet to play a snap for the 0-2 Colts this season, who hope to post their first win of 2017 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. If Luck does return Week 6, he'll open his season at the Tennessee Titans.

While Luck's return will certainly be cause for celebration among the Indy faithful, hopefully the team's playoff aspirations will still be very much in play when he comes back.