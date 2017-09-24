Bengals' offense should be more streamlined under Bill Lazor

The Cincinnati Bengals take the field today with more at stake than just an attempt their first win of the season. The Bengals look to reboot their 2017 season as they face the Green Bay Packers under a new offensive coordinator, after 10 days of angst and frustration.

Prior to Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis firing offensive coordinator Ken Zampese following an 0-2 start and installing quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor as the replacement, team owner Mike Brown made his thoughts known.

Prior to the team parting ways with Zampese, Brown calmly and reasonably informed the coaching staff that the talent is not the problem, per sources informed of the situation. Brown believes the team has top-five talent and that the players on the field aren't the problem.

While that's a nod to Cincinnati's personnel staff, it does put the onus on the coaches, which is now one fewer.

That said, there is confidence in Lazor's ability to call plays and help the offense function. So, what will the Packers see today?

Under Lazor, the Bengals' offense is more streamlined, per sources informed. Players felt Zampese's scheme was too complicated and believed he tried to do too much while not focusing and honing in one particularly thing.

The running back rotation should be the same, though -- With Jeremy Hill starting, Joe Mixon behind him and Giovani Bernard as the third-down back. However, expect more Mixon than we've seen in the previous two games, especially if he gets the hot hand.

In addition, the offense is expected to be quicker and more fast-paced, with shorter passes. Lazor will try to find a rhythm, rather than taking deep shots down the field.

One thing is clear in Cincy: The offense must improve quickly.

