Giants coach Ben McAdoo will continue to call plays

After a week of public debate in the country's largest media market, the Giants remain committed to their plan. Coach Ben McAdoo will continue to call plays, sources say, as they take the field against the Eagles.

It is simply in McAdoo's DNA, though he'll work closely with lieutenant and offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan on the gameplan, as always.

But they do not expect the same result that led them to an 0-2 start.

According to those in the building, the coaches have turned up the temperature on the players during what has been an intense week. They all sense the urgency that comes with being winless through two weeks, but there is no panic or desperation.

Players say the coaches have remained confident in their abilities and the offensive changes should be characterized as tinkering and fine-tuning. McAdoo has been even-keeled, which the players appreciate.

The reality is, the Giants know they haven't earned it on gameday with good complementary football, but the players have been holding each other accountable. Leadership has been outstanding, one coach said.

Perhaps as a result, players and staffers say Thursday's practice was the best of the year, with GPS data to prove it. Now the question is: Will it translate to gameday?

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.