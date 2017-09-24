Injury roundup: Packers' Jordy Nelson expected to play

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is expected to play against the Bengals in Green Bay today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Nelson injured his quad early in last week's loss to the Falcons.

Teammate Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is also expected to play.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder, ankle) is expected to play against the Saints, according to Rapoport.

2. Ravens running back Terrance West (calf) is expected to play against the Jaguars in London, according to Rapoport.

3. Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) and defensive back Jalen Ramsey (ankle) should be good to go against the Ravens, per Rapoport.

4. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (groin), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin), wide receivers Danny Amendola (concussion), Chris Hogan (knee) and Phillip Dorsett (knee) are expected to play against the Texans, according to Rapoport.

5. Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (knee), wide receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and Devante Parker (ankle) are all expected to play against the Jets, according to Rapoport.

6. Titans running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is expected to play against the Seahawks, barring a setback, per Rapoport.

7. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who experienced knee soreness earlier in the week, is expected to play against the Chiefs, a source tells Rapoport.

8. Texans running back Alfred Blue (ankle) is not expected to play against the Patriots. Expect plenty of Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman, according to Rapoport.

9. Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) is expected to play against the Titans in Nashville, according to Rapoport.

10. Lions pass-rusher Ziggy Ansah (knee) is expected to play against the Falcons, per Rapoport. Ansah had three sacks last week against the Giants.

11. Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (leg) has not been ruled out against the Bills and has a real chance to play, according to Rapoport.

12. Colts wide receiver Kamar Aiken (hip) is expected to play against the Browns, according to Rapoport.

13. Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith (illness) is expected to play against the Giants while safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring) is a much longer shot, per Rapoport.

14. Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) will be a game-time decision, according to Rapoport.

15. Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (shoulder) is optimistic he will play against the Raiders on Sunday night, while tight end Jordan Reed (rib, sternum) remains a game-time decision, per Rapoport.

16. Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (ankle) is expected to play against the Vikings, according to Rapoport.