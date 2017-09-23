5 College Traditions That Will Never Die

It's Saturday, and while there may not be any NFL action, there's plenty of college football to be played.
At every college, there are traditions that fans have to follow ... or else. However, if you ever question a college football fan about their tradition, expect to receive an earful about why their team is the best. These five traditions are some of the most well-known around the country.
University of Southern California Trojans: Kicking the Flagpole:
Flag pole kicked. #BeatTheBruins #FightOn âï¸ââ (@ University of Southern California - @usc) https://t.co/6OpATCxqKb pic.twitter.com/a090whT7Sqâ Melanie Nichols (@kiasuchick) November 28, 2015
Some traditions don't have an origin story, and that's the case for USC's tradition of kicking the base of the flagpole. No one knows why it started, but before every home game fans kick the base of the flagpoles on the way to the Coliseum for good luck. I guess those toe jams and loud clanking noises are worth it. Fight on!
Auburn Tigers: Rolling Toomer's Corner
VIDEO: Rolling Toomer's Corner Returns to Auburnhttps://t.co/Cmwbm5GasZ pic.twitter.com/wPhdtSHc9câ The Auburn Plainsman (@TheAUPlainsman) September 11, 2016
What would you do if you were outside with a roll of toilet paper? TP? Well Auburn Tiger's fans take it to the extreme. Since the 1950's, fans celebrate a Tigers win by throwing toilet paper into the oak trees on the corner of Magnolia and College Street. I guess you can never have enough toilet paper when you go to Auburn.
Clemson Tiger: Howard's rock
Players at Clemson University rub Howard's Rock, whilst running down the hill, for good luck before a game #Clemson #Tigers #ALLIN #USA pic.twitter.com/yFYXQDFFE2â FirstPoint USA (@firstpointusa) May 19, 2017
Howard's rock was placed in the east end zone by booster Gene Willimon in 1966, and it has been there ever since. The rock originated from Death Valley, California, that is why the stadium's known as Death Valley. In 1967, Coach Frank Howard told his players that they could only rub the rock if they were going to give 110 percent. Now, every Clemson player rubs the rock before home games.
West Virginia Mountaineers: âTake Me Home, Country Roadâ
West Virginia, Mountain Mama. Take me home, Country Roads ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #HailWV #Mountaineers pic.twitter.com/oXtB2Cb53Oâ Cienna Beller (@CiennaBeller) September 16, 2017
In 1971, John Denver released the song âTake Me Home, Country Roadsâ and in 1972, that song became West Virginia's anthem. After every home victory, players and fans sing this song at their top of their lungs. I guess these fans really do love their West Virginia mountain momma.
Texas A&M Aggie: Midnight Yell
Texas A&M's Midnight Yell vs Texas Game Day Crowd pic.twitter.com/oV1aooGX2Pâ TAMUHighlights á´´á´° (@TamuHighlights) September 9, 2017
As a college student, what else would you be doing on a Friday night other than cheering on your football team? Definitely not studying that is for sure. In 1931, Texas A&M started a tradition where the band and students cheer on their team. Roughly 50,000 people attend this event at Kyle Field.