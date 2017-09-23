5 College Traditions That Will Never Die

It's Saturday, and while there may not be any NFL action, there's plenty of college football to be played.

At every college, there are traditions that fans have to follow ... or else. However, if you ever question a college football fan about their tradition, expect to receive an earful about why their team is the best. These five traditions are some of the most well-known around the country.

University of Southern California Trojans: Kicking the Flagpole:

Some traditions don't have an origin story, and that's the case for USC's tradition of kicking the base of the flagpole. No one knows why it started, but before every home game fans kick the base of the flagpoles on the way to the Coliseum for good luck. I guess those toe jams and loud clanking noises are worth it. Fight on!

Auburn Tigers: Rolling Toomer's Corner

VIDEO: Rolling Toomer's Corner Returns to Auburnhttps://t.co/Cmwbm5GasZ pic.twitter.com/wPhdtSHc9c â The Auburn Plainsman (@TheAUPlainsman) September 11, 2016

What would you do if you were outside with a roll of toilet paper? TP? Well Auburn Tiger's fans take it to the extreme. Since the 1950's, fans celebrate a Tigers win by throwing toilet paper into the oak trees on the corner of Magnolia and College Street. I guess you can never have enough toilet paper when you go to Auburn.

Clemson Tiger: Howard's rock

Players at Clemson University rub Howard's Rock, whilst running down the hill, for good luck before a game #Clemson #Tigers #ALLIN #USA pic.twitter.com/yFYXQDFFE2 â FirstPoint USA (@firstpointusa) May 19, 2017

Howard's rock was placed in the east end zone by booster Gene Willimon in 1966, and it has been there ever since. The rock originated from Death Valley, California, that is why the stadium's known as Death Valley. In 1967, Coach Frank Howard told his players that they could only rub the rock if they were going to give 110 percent. Now, every Clemson player rubs the rock before home games.

West Virginia Mountaineers: âTake Me Home, Country Roadâ

In 1971, John Denver released the song âTake Me Home, Country Roadsâ and in 1972, that song became West Virginia's anthem. After every home victory, players and fans sing this song at their top of their lungs. I guess these fans really do love their West Virginia mountain momma.

Texas A&M Aggie: Midnight Yell

Texas A&M's Midnight Yell vs Texas Game Day Crowd pic.twitter.com/oV1aooGX2P â TAMUHighlights á´´á´° (@TamuHighlights) September 9, 2017

As a college student, what else would you be doing on a Friday night other than cheering on your football team? Definitely not studying that is for sure. In 1931, Texas A&M started a tradition where the band and students cheer on their team. Roughly 50,000 people attend this event at Kyle Field.