Boston College's Harold Landry makes little impact vs. Clemson

Clemson used a heavy reliance on its rushing attack to subdue Boston College, 34-7, on Saturday, leaving Eagles star DE Harold Landry with more of a chance to show NFL scouts his run-stopping ability than his vaunted pass-rush ability. But the senior, who was profiled in detail this week by NFL.com's Judy Battista, wasn't especially effective in either respect.

An anticipated matchup between Landry and Clemson All-ACC left tackle Mitch Hyatt didn't materialize on a consistent basis, as Landry lined up on right tackle Tremayne Anchrum as often as he did on Hyatt. Landry finished with eight stops, including one for a loss, but most of them came in the fourth quarter as the Tigers put the game away on the ground. Clemson rushed for 342 yards and Landry had trouble disengaging from run blocks, particularly from Hyatt, and recorded only one tackle through the first three quarters. Early in the fourth quarter, however, he dropped Tigers QB Kelly Bryant for a loss on an option keeper, coming unblocked off the right side of the Clemson line.

Against the pass, as expected, Landry was a bit more disruptive. On one first-half play, he overcame Hyatt with a power move and hit Bryant just as he threw, creating an underthrown ball that was intercepted by the Eagles. Landry led the FBS last season in sacks (16.5) and forced fumbles (7), and recorded 22 tackles for loss.

He's off to a slower start in 2017 with one sack and three TFLs through four games, although he's already faced two of the top offensive tackles in college football in Hyatt and Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey. He'll play a home game next week against Central Michigan.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.