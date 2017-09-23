Injuries: Verrett placed on IR for second straight year

The Los Angeles Chargers can't catch a break.

Starting cornerback Jason Verrett was placed on season-ending injured reserve Saturday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that a second opinion on Verrett's injured knee confirmed the need for knee surgery, per a source.

In a corresponding move, linebacker Nick Dzubnar was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.

Verrett suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 4 of last season and was on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp. He aggravated a knee injury during L.A.'s Week 1 loss to the Broncos and was inactive against the Dolphins in Week 2.

The Chargers picked up Verrett's fifth-year option in the offseason, so the corner is still guaranteed $8.5 million next year, per Spotrac.

And so it goes for the snakebit Bolts, who will likely move rookie cornerback Desmond King into Verrett's spot across from Casey Hayward permanently.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Saturday:

1. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters Saturday that wide receiver John Brown (quad) and left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) will not play against the Cowboys on Monday night. Neither player practiced this week.

2. The Cowboys will be down two cornerbacks against Arizona. Nolan Carroll (concussion) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) have both been ruled out. Meanwhile, wide receivers Terrance Williams (ankle) and Brice Butler (ankle) are questionable to play.

3. Good news for the 49ers. Defensive end Tank Carradine's MRI on his ankle came back relatively clean, Rapoport reported, per a source. Carradine will be out only four to six weeks with an ankle sprain, and will likely not go onto injured reserve.

4. An update on the injured Rams from Thursday night: Wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin are still in concussion protocol, while safety Lamarcus Joyner and center John Sullivan are both day-to-day with respective hamstring and groin injuries.