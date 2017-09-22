The Extra Point: Friday, September 22, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.
Panthers QB Cam Newton hangs out with TE Greg Olsen during practice.
Cam came over to check on Greg today.â Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 22, 2017
Hopefully Olsen will get that boot off soon, but at least he gets to relax in a cart.
Adidas is stepping up their cleat game.
MUST SEE!! ï¿½ï¿½ @Redskins CB Josh Norman (@J_No24) gives @WUSA9sports an exclusive look at his cleats for Sunday's game against the @Raiders pic.twitter.com/IcV9Jjstysâ Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 22, 2017
The studs are a nice touch.
Is Justin Bieber turning into Drake? From rooting for the Steelers to the Raiders.
Bieber was seen repping the Oakland Raiders this season, so who's his next team?
This is what happens when you choose Texas over USC.
This what happens when the Trojans beat some team in Texas! @rak98 #FightOn #RepostThis #BopBopBleedEm @USC_Athletics @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/7j4XRODsNRâ Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) September 21, 2017
Brian Orakpo looks pretty good in cardinal and gold. Fight On!