Rob Gronkowski (groin): 'I'm good to go' vs. Texans

Rob Gronkowski has worked his way back up the medical ladder after exiting Sunday's win over the Saints with a groin injury.

On Wednesday, he was listed as a non-participant in practice and a limited participant Thursday. But Friday, he said he feels good enough to play against the Texans in Foxborough.

Gronk: "yeah I'm good to go" â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 22, 2017

Palmer added:

Gronk told me he feels he got good quality reps this week with the team. Said the groin felt good and responded well. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 22, 2017

Wideout Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) also told reporters that he is good to go for Sunday.

While the Patriots would likely be okay offensively without their dominant tight end, having Gronkowski on the field at 80 percent is still a massive undertaking for Texans defensive coordinator and long-time Patriot Mike Vrabel.

This is an upgraded Patriots offense from the one Houston nearly edged in the playoffs last year thanks in large part to Vrabel and Romeo Crennel's creative blitz packages. Houston may not have enough defenders to devote to rattling Brady if they also have Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, James White and Chris Hogan running around.