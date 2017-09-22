Follow Fridays: Browns OT Joe Thomas

It's Friday so you know what that means ... Follow Friday! We here at The Checkdown have compiled tweets and photos from athletes that you, the fan, should follow on your social media accounts. This week, it's Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

Even though Thomas may seem like a tough, hard-nosed offensive lineman, he may be the funniest athletes to follow on Twitter. Nothing is safe when he sends out a tweet. He pokes fun at the Browns, his weight, and even his hairline. Good luck trying to hold in your laughter.

When people see me jogging thru the neighborhood they're thinking "good for him" ï¿½ï¿½ â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) July 22, 2017