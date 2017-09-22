NFL IQ quiz Week 3: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 3 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted here at noon ET on Saturday.

1. This week, the Jaguars will play their fifth game in London as part of the NFL's International Series. How many current Jags players played in all four previous contests?

2. Trevor Siemian and Matthew Stafford are tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns after Week 2. How many times has a Broncos or Lions QB finished a season as the NFL's leader in passing touchdowns?

3. The last team to start a season 0-2 and win the Super Bowl was the 2007 Giants. Only two other teams have achieved the same feat -- who are they?

4. Deshaun Watson and the Texans visit Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday. This means the defending college football national champion QB will face off against the defending Super Bowl champion QB. Who were the quarterbacks the last time that happened?

5. Twenty-two-year-old Deshaun Watson will take on 40-year-old Tom Brady this week. When was the last time a starting QB beat a counterpart who was 18-plus years his senior?

6. Matt Ryan has a passer rating of 100-plus in nine straight games (including playoffs), which is the longest active streak in the NFL. It is also tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Which QB has the longest such streak in league history?

7. Aaron Rodgers has defeated every team except the Bengals (who he will face this week) and the Packers during his career. Six quarterbacks in NFL history have beaten 31-plus different teams -- can you name them?

8. Kareem Hunt scored five touchdowns (3 rushing, 2 receiving) in his first two career games, tied for most in a player's first two career games since 1970. Who are the other two players to accomplish the feat?

9. The Colts have gained fewer than 300 total yards in each of their first two games this season. The last time Indianapolis opened a season with back-to-back sub-300 yard games, who was playing quarterback?

10. In the last three seasons, five NFL quarterbacks have 5,000-plus passing yards, 500-plus rushing yards and 50-plus total TD (passing and rushing), including two who will meet in Week 3. Can you name all five?