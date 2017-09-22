Injuries: Terrance West returns to practice for Ravens

Terrance West is back on the practice field for the Baltimore Ravens.

The fifth-year running back, who was sidelined out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of a calf injury, returned to practice Friday in England as the team prepared for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The team officially listed him as questionable to play.

Unfortunately, the news wasn't all good on the injury front for Baltimore.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams didn't make the trip to England because of a lingering foot injury, NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported. The team later confirmed. The injury had kept him out of practice this week and the team later officially ruled him out.

The Ravens also listed corner Jaylen Hill (thigh) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) as out. Receiver Michael Campanaro (ankle) and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee, ankle) are questionable.

Sunday's Ravens-Jaguars game begins at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be streamed live on Yahoo.

Here are some other injuries we're monitoring on this Week 3 Friday:

1. The New York Giants have ruled out linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), offensive tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) and linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin) for Sunday's game versus the Eagles. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is questionable.

2. Green Bay Packers coach Jordy Nelson (quad) is "progressing," coach Mike McCarthy announced. The wideout is expected to practice Saturday. Receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) will also get the full week to prove their ready for the Packers' tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals, McCarthy announced.

3. Bills coach Sean McDermott said defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (ankle) won't practice again Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He remains day to day. In addition, McDermott said he "feels good" defensive end Shaq Lawson (foot) will play Sunday. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle) told reporters he won't play.

No helmet for #Bills T Cordy Glenn as practice begins. Sean McDermott did not sound overly optimistic about him this morning. pic.twitter.com/V1O8mW8Q78 â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2017

4. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin suffered concussions in Thursday's 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said.

5. Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross (illness) and tight end Tyler Eifert (back) were not out at the start of practice Friday, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Coach Marvin Lewis told reporters Eifert will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

6. Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck) did not practice again Friday and has been ruled out for their game against the Saints. Cam Newton (shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play.

7. Cornerback Nolan Carroll (concussion) won't play Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News.

8. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson announced linebacker Jamie Collins (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The coach also said top draft choice Myles Garrett (ankle) and receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) are doubtful.

9. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Seattle's KIRO Radio 97.3 FM that tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) is a game-time decision versus the Tennessee Titans.

10. The Jacksonville Jaguars listed quarterback Chad Henne (illness), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and offensive lineman Cam Robinson (shoulder) as questionable.

11. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey listed running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Seahawks. The tailback practiced Friday.

12. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano said cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) had a good week but "we'll see" when it comes to his status for Sunday.

13. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) will not play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike Zimmer announced.

14. Houston Texans receiver Bruce Ellington is out of concussion protocol.

15. Denver Broncos offensive lineman Garrett Bolles, who was carted off the field Sunday with a lower leg injury, is listed as questionable to play Sunday.

16. The Chicago Bears ruled offensive lineman Josh Sitton (rib) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

17. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (groin) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) both said they are playing Sunday against the Houston Texans.

18. The Washington Redskins ruled running back Rob Kelley (rib), cornerback Josh Norman (shoulder), tight end Jordan Reed (rib, sternum) and linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Norman told reporters earlier this week he feels like he'll be "all right come game day."