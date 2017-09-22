Jordan Matthews: Give Bills passing game some time

Bills receiver Jordan Matthews has some advice for fans of the team and analysts of the sport alike.

Give their passing game some time.

"You're going to [need to] get a little bit of a bigger sample size, if that makes sense," Matthews said, via ESPN.com. "You guys study football. I don't think there's been any big, like, receiving games through the first two weeks of the season. And I watch, so I know that for a fact. So I think you need to give it a little more time before you start saying, you know, what's what and who's who."

The Bills are currently 28th in passing (162.5), which is nearly 200 yards per game behind the league-leading New England Patriots. That being said, what Matthews has to say is interesting.

Heading into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, Buffalo will have no choice but to discover some sort of air attack. The Broncos demolished 2016 rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys' offensive line last week in Denver, holding Elliott to just eight yards on nine carries.

The Bills have been even more heavily dependent on their back, LeSean McCoy, and saw what can happen when a defense shuts down the run last week. Their 9-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers featured just 176 total yards from the Bills (21 minutes of possession). McCoy got just nine yards on 12 carries.

Buffalo did come alive on its final drive, which was one Zay Jones drop away from becoming a game-winning touchdown drive. Tyrod Taylor completed his first seven passes during their two-minute drill, lending some credibility to Matthews' take.

After watching both Bills games this season, I've come away thinking that Matthews is a more practical fit for the improvisational Taylor, as are the rest of Buffalo's remaining receivers. When he becomes engrained in this offense, it will start to diversify. While the run game is their absolute strength, it becomes a detriment when the team is consistently plowing into a brick wall of eight or nine defenders on every play.