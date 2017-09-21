The Extra Point: Thursday, September 21, 2017

  • By Daniel Greco
The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

Takkarist McKinley missed social media way too much.
Falcons rookie got tired of watching those cute puppy videos on Youtube.

Carson Wentz finds a new friend named Jay.



Joe Thomas barely remembers some of his quarterbacks.



How many Browns quarterbacks can you name?

Alright Don La Greca, we get it. You don't like the stat nerds.



