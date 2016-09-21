Game facts: Ravens at Jaguars (Jaguars facts)

Looking to move over .500: The Jaguars aren't just looking to move their 2017 record above .500, but they're also trying to improve their record in London games to 3-2 overall.

Big workload for Fournette: Among all players to play two games, Leonard Fournette has the highest percentage of his teamâs touches (47.4 pct).

Next Gen Stat: Fournette has faced 8+ defenders in the box on 52.5 percent of carries (5th most among qualifying RBs).