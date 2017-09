Not as much Joe: Joe Flacco has attempted just 51 passes, his lowest total through two games since his rookie season (2008).

Unreal defense: The Ravens are the only NFL team with at least 4 INTs and 3 sacks in each of their first two games of a season since the 1970 merger.

Familiar territory: The Ravens are 2-0 for the second straight season (finished 8-8 in 2016).