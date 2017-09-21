7.5 Hour-Flight To London Nothing for the Ravens

Frequent travel is a part of a lot of jobs in 2017, but not many professionals rack up miles quite like NFL players. The Baltimore Ravens are flying over 3,600 miles to London for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The journey will take 7 ½ hours and the team is prepared with sleep masks, ear plugs, and advice from doctors on how to beat the effects of jet lag. Quarterback Joe Flacco said he's been sleeping early throughout the season, and hopes this habit benefits him on his way to the U.K.

However, not everyone plans on dozing off for the duration of the flight, Baltimore's players have various strategies on how to beat boredom while cruising at 35,000 feet in the air. From video games to building houses, check out how the Ravens are passing time during their long flight.

SS Tony Jefferson

Strategy: Video games

Jefferson packed his PlayBook -- not the team playbook (though I'm sure he has that too), but a console modification of the Sony PS4. "We can keep the competitive nature going," Jefferson told ESPN. "But nobody is on my level. Not yet."

DB Lardarius Webb

Strategy: Binge-watching

Webb has 284 episodes of the TV show Criminal Minds cued up. Having over 200 episodes on deck seems a bit excessive, but you've got to go big or go home. Well, everyone's going home â ugh, you know what I mean.

K Justin Tucker, P Sam Koch, LS Morgan Cox

Strategy: Constructing 3D houses

Leave it to the special teams players to come up with the most unique way to pass the time. Tucker, Koch, and Morgan will be using a software program where people can build their own 3D houses.

"It can be pretty intricate," Koch said. "It's a good thing to pass time. We see our houses from a different perspective and change things if we want to."

OK...

via GIPHY

Safe travels, everyone. I'm sure Ravens fans will be happy if you come back with a W rather than a London snow globe or T-Shirt.