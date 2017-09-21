Instant Debate
Published: Sept. 21, 2017 at 04:02 p.m.
Updated: Sept. 22, 2017 at 10:32 a.m.

Week 3 bold predictions: LeSean McCoy runs over Broncos; Bengals stun Pack

NFL.com

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 3:

Denver's D can't slow Shady McCoy
Despite holding the Cowboys to 40 yards on the ground in Week 2, the Broncos' defense overlooks the Bills. LeSean McCoy has his biggest outing of the season with 100-plus rushing yards against the league's third-best run defense.
Rookie DB has career day for Colts
Colts safety Malik Hooker notched his first career interception last week. I predict he's going to double up this time out and pick off DeShone Kizer twice Sunday.
Andy Dalton gets going and leads Cincinnati to first win of season
The Bengals, with Bill Lazor calling the offensive plays, beat the Packers at Lambeau Field. A new offensive coordinator has the advantage of surprise in every first game I've ever played in or witnessed. Does it get bolder than that?
Titans can't break through Seattle's tough defense
The Seahawks' defense is looking the way it usually does -- dominant. Sunday in Tennessee, Seattle holds the Titans to less than 200 yards of total offense.
Browns, Colts can't get in the end zone
Each with a young starting quarterback, the Browns and Colts will struggle offensively again. There won't be a touchdown scored in this game.
