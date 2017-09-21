Week 3 bold predictions: LeSean McCoy runs over Broncos; Bengals stun Pack

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 3:
Denver's D can't slow Shady McCoyDespite holding the Cowboys to 40 yards on the ground in Week 2, the Broncos' defense overlooks the Bills. LeSean McCoy has his biggest outing of the season with 100-plus rushing yards against the league's third-best run defense.
Rookie DB has career day for ColtsColts safety Malik Hooker notched his first career interception last week. I predict he's going to double up this time out and pick off DeShone Kizer twice Sunday.
Andy Dalton gets going and leads Cincinnati to first win of seasonThe Bengals, with Bill Lazor calling the offensive plays, beat the Packers at Lambeau Field. A new offensive coordinator has the advantage of surprise in every first game I've ever played in or witnessed. Does it get bolder than that?