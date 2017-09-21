Broncos OT Garett Bolles practices after injury scare

Four days after being carted off the field with what appeared to be a very serious ankle or leg injury, Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles made a stunning return to practice.

As seen here, via the Denver Post on Thursday, this is the same player who was in tears clutching teammate Menelik Watson for support before getting driven off the field against the Cowboys.

On Monday, head coach Vance Joseph announced that Bolles had avoided any season-ending type injury and noted that it was just a serious bone bruise. Still, based on initial reactions, there was almost no one expecting the first-round pick back out on the field so soon.

Broncos general manager John Elway took a chance selecting Bolles in this year's draft. With most analysts panning the offensive line crop, the Broncos opted to pick Bolles and iron out his flaws over the course of the 2017 season in hopes of uncovering a franchise left tackle.

A season-ending injury would have been devastating to Bolles' development. Now, it looks like he may not even miss a snap.