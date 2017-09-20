The Extra Point: September 20, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy opened up about his public struggles with his weight.

The 2013 Pro Bowler talks about the weight clause in his contract and cyberbullying in this insightful feature.

Rams WR Sammy Watkins is a flat-earther.

Rams receiver Sammy Watkins is among those who believe the earth is flat. â Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 20, 2017

Chris Long is giving his first six game checks to students in Charlottesville, Va.

The Eagles' DE is a Charlottesville native and says he's providing scholarships to promote equality through education.

September 20, 1992 is a pretty significant date in Green Bay Packer history.

On this day 25 years ago, Brett Lorenzo Favre took over as starting quarterback of the Packers.

J.J. Watt gave a shoutout to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for their help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.