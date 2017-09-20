Derek Carr is Just the Latest NFL Star in Funny Commercials

Ever since "Mean" Joe Greene's role in the "Hey Kid, Catch" Coke commercial in 1979, NFL players have increasingly been starring in TV ads. Many brands have realized that popular NFL players are great pitchmen -- millions of fans watch them each week, track their progress via fantasy football, and see what they're up to away from the field on social media.

Some of these commercials featuring gridiron stars can be heartwarming and others hilarious. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr contributed to the latter yesterday when he starred in this priceless commercial for the Educational Employees Credit Union.

Wow. Um, there's no need to explain what's already understood. Carr isn't the only gridiron star to get laughs while starring in an ad. From Marshawn Lynch to Aaron Rodgers, check out some of the funniest commercials featuring NFL stars.

Aaron Rodgers

Brand: State Farm

In 2005 when Aaron Rodgers was a rookie backup quarterback to Brett Favre, he used downtime in practices to work on choreographed touchdown celebrations. One of those celebrations was the championship belt/Discount Double Check -- over a decade later, it's the most easily recognizable commercial franchise starring an NFL player.

Ray Lewis, LaVar Arrington, Clinton Portis

Brand:Eastern Motors

People in the D.C.-area are real familiar with seeing athletes in classic Eastern Motors commercials like this one. My personal favorite moment comes at the 21-second mark when Ray Lewis essentially says, "Hahaâno."

Marshawn Lynch

Brand: Beacon Plumbing

This is just a testament to the fact that local ads are truly the best. No one likes plumbing issues, but having Beast Mode show up to your home is a consolation everyone would be happy with.

Jonathan Ogden

Brand: Go Gebco

Oscar-worthy acting from a Hall of Famer + a mesmerizing dance routine x an amazing '90s soundtrack = you signing up with Gebco insurance.

Antonio Brown

Brand: Uncle Charley's Sausage

This looks like it could've been AB's first commercial -- several years later he's in commercials with big companies like Pepsi and EA Sports. Business is boomin'.

Carson Palmer

Brand: John Morrell Sausages

The print version of this ad took things to the next level.

Peyton and Eli Manning

Brand: DirecTV

Name a more iconic duo, I'll wait.

Adrian Peterson

Brand: ESPN/SportsCenter

The "This Is SportsCenter" commercials are the perfect mix of comedy, star athletes, and office culture. AD and Scott Van Pelt used those ingredients and kept it simple in this classic.

Chester Pitts and Ephraim Salaam

Brand: NFL/The Super Bowl

This isn't enough, I need a 30 For 30 on Chester Pitts, his oboe, and journey to the NFL.