Stream the Ravens-Jaguars London Game for free on Yahoo

On Sunday, September 24 at 9:30 a.m. EDT, get up early for the NFL on Yahoo and watch with the world as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Jacksonville Jaguars live from London, England at Wembley Stadium. NFL fans from around the world will be able to watch all the action across the Oath and Verizon networks.

Interact with football fans around the globe using the hashtag #WatchWithTheWorld during the game.

GLOBAL LIVE STREAM: https://nflstream.yahoo.com

HOW TO WATCH: Across the Oath and Verizon networks on desktop, mobile and connected TVs at Yahoo Sports, go90, Yahoo, AOL, HuffPost, Tumblr, Complex, and RatedRed. Fans can also watch the game on NFL Mobile for Verizon Wireless customers, NFL.com, the NFL app on Xbox One and Windows 10, and NFL Game Pass for international subscribers. In keeping with the NFL's long-standing commitment to make its games available on free, over-the-air television, the game will also be televised in the both the Baltimore and Jacksonville markets. Sky Sports will broadcast on TV in the UK.

PROGRAMMING LINEUP

» 8-9 a.m. EDT -- Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Live (FFL): Get all your fantasy news from our award-winning experts including Brad Evans, Liz Loza and Andy Behrens.

» 9-9:30 a.m. EDT -- NFL on Yahoo Pregame: Get ready for the game with live analysis and reporting from the NFL Network studios and on the ground in London, with Maurice Jones-Drew, Brian Billick, Steve Smith Sr., and host Lindsay Rhodes.

» 9:30 a.m. EDT -- Kickoff: Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, live from Wembley Stadium. Viewers can watch the game with a choice of two audio options:

» Primary Game Broadcast: Play-by-play commentator Andrew Catalon with analyst James Lofton.

» Spanish language: SAP call with Jose Antonio Melian.