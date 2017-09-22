NFL TV guide to Week 3 of season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 3.

SUNDAY

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

"Cam-Do Attitude" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Down and out about his current level of play, Cam Newton stumbles upon a time machine that takes him back to the fall of 2015 when all was right in his world. Though, as soon as he revisits February 7, 2016, he quickly regrets the sojourn, rocketing back to the present with a revitalized desire to win it all and never feel such pain again. Drew Brees also does some stuff.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

"Alshon of the Dead" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

After a sleepy start to a new year, Alshon Jeffery finally comes to life in a major way as he opens up to Carson Wentz and consequently has a major breakthrough on third-and-long. Eli Manning's reputation takes major hit when he completely drops the ball in front of Fletcher Cox and 70,000 onlookers. Darren Sproles learns a valuable lesson in being the figurative bigger person after being chased by Jason Pierre-Paul.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

"Straight Outta Carson" -- 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Moving to a new house is never easy and the transition continues to take its toll on Philip Rivers and his boys as they try to fit in their new neighborhood and make new fans in Carson. Kareem Hunt proves he's truly leaps and bounds above the competition, when he launches himself over Joey Bosa. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confronts Younghoe Koo about how it makes him feel when he misses field goals.

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins

"Kirk Your Enthusiasm" -- 8:30 p.m. ET NBC

Kirk Cousins and Terrelle Pryor get their signals crossed, causing them to get into some deep trouble early on with David Amerson and Gareon Conley. Marshawn Lynch finds himself with a tough spot on four-and-inches but must power through the situation. Amari Cooper can't shake the feeling that he's being followed all night long.

MONDAY

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

"Hide n' Zeke" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Carson Palmer and his teammates wake up with a real case of the Mondays, so coach Bruce Arians must find the perfect remedy, experimenting with new tunes in the locker room and some spirited pregame pep talks. Ezekiel Elliott finally fills up on a proper meal plan, forcing him to try out new signature touchdown celebrations. Larry Fitzgerald runs away from a large man with intentions of tackling him to the ground.

