Gronk, Hightower, Amendola practicing for Patriots

The once-banged-up Patriots are getting healthy in a hurry.

Wednesday's practice saw a fleet of key players return to practice. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and wideout Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) all participated in the session, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Gronkowski left Sunday's romp over the Saints with a groin injury after frying New Orleans for 116 yards and a touchdown on six catches. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the setback was "not believed to be serious," and RapSheet was right.

Cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and receiver Phillip Dorsett (knee) also participated, but running back Rex Burkhead, nursing a rib injury, was nowhere to be seen.

The Patriots aren't the same team without Gronkowski, but Hightower's status was also a concern after he missed Week 2. If New England has a depth issue anywhere, it's the lack of pass rushers.

Signs point to all these pivotal players suiting up Sunday, a very bad bit of news for the Houston Texans.