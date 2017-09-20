Sam Bradford (knee) day to day, limited in practice

Will the Minnesota Vikings go another week without Sam Bradford under center?

Coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged Wednesday that his starting quarterback for Sunday's tilt with the Buccaneers could wind up as a game-time decision, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Bradford threw at practice Wednesday and said he is feeling better.

Bradford sat out the Vikings' Week 2 loss to the Steelers with a sore knee, but Zimmer told reporters the veteran "felt better [Monday], so we'll just see how he's doing as we move forward day to day," per the Tampa Bay Times. Bradford said he's done a lot of work to get swelling out/controlled, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported.

When asked what he's evaluating to decide if can play Sunday, Bradford said if he can't perform in practice, he likely won't play. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's injury report. "You've got to be able to play quarterback," the quarterback said.

Bradford added: "A lot of it just depends on how my knee responds when we go out there and practice this week."

In 15 minutes of open practice, this is about as much as we got to see #Vikings QB Sam Bradford do. pic.twitter.com/8yQiGhuYC3 â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2017

If Bradford can't suit up, the Vikings will be forced to turn to Case Keenum again, the journeyman reserve who threw for a woeful 4.5 yards per pass against Pittsburgh.

Bradford underwent an MRI after a fascinating performance in Week 1, but tests were difficult to read because the quarterback -- following two ACL tears -- has so much scar tissue from those injuries, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The hope was that Bradford would only miss a week of play, but his status remains a situation to monitor as we creep closer to Sunday.