Tom Brady, J.J. Nelson among Players of the Week

The silver lining of having an off day in the season opener -- if there is one -- is the chance you might get overlooked the following week. That certainly wasn't the case with a certain 40-year-old playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after completing 30 of 39 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 36-20 win against the Saints. It was the most yards he'd thrown for in a regular-season game in two years and his highest completion percentage since last October.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones claimed AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. A week after not registering a tackle, the second-year lineman recorded three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Eagles. He forced his third turnover with the game tied in the fourth quarter, providing a bit of comedy as he briefly ran in the wrong direction following an interception that set up the go-ahead touchdown.

The Miami Dolphins had to wait an extra week to kick off their season because of Hurricane Irma. Kicker Cody Parkey couldn't have been more ready. He earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after banging home four field goals, including the game-winner from 54 yards out and 1:05 left. The Chargers led by a touchdown midway through the third quarter before Parkey closed out the contest with three field goals in the 19-17 victory.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The Cardinals trailed by 10 when the third-year wideout beat two Colts defenders and held onto a 45-yard bomb from Carson Palmer for a touchdown. He finished the afternoon with five receptions for 120 yards in Arizona's 16-13 overtime win, marking the third time in his career that he topped 100 yards.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant took home NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. It's the least he should receive after getting the best of Aaron Rodgers in the Falcons' 34-23 win over the Packers. Trufant picked off Rodgers in the final minute of the second quarter to set up a touchdown just before halftime. He then picked up an errant checkdown from Rodgers in the opening minute of the third quarter and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons what proved to be an insurmountable 24-point lead.

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Detroit Lions punt returner Jamal Agnew. With the Lions clinging to a seven-point lead against the Giants in the fourth quarter, Agnew fielded a punt deep in his own territory and proceeded to elude several defenders and break a tackle while virtually running a straight line up the field for an 88-yard touchdown. The spectacular return effectively sealed Detroit's 24-10 victory.