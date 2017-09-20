Bengals help raise $100,000 for hurricane relief efforts

The Bengals teamed up with the American Red Cross, WLWT-TV, Kroger, the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County to raise $100,000 for hurricane relief efforts.

American Red Cross volunteers and WLWT-TV personalities were at the entrances to Paul Brown Stadium before the Texans game on Sept. 14, where fans donated $33,300 to provide "Help for Houston." The Bengals matched the fan donation and kicked in net proceeds from tickets sold leading up to the game, resulting in a $59,100 donation. Additionally, a WLWT-TV telethon and collections at Kroger stores raised $7,600. The combined efforts resulted in a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross.

"Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma," said Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn. "The Bengals are proud to have played a role in helping to raise $100,000 for hurricane relief. Thank you to all of our fans and everyone involved in this effort."

"The Red Cross is very grateful for the support of the Bengals, Kroger, WLWT, the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, and most especially for all of the Bengals fans who gave so generously to help the many victims of Harvey," said Trish Smitson, Red Cross CEO for the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton Region. "We couldn't do our work to respond to the devastating hurricanes without the amazing support of the Greater Cincinnati community."

"What a great moment for our community," said WLWT News Director Jeff Benscoter. "The people of Greater Cincinnati saw the tremendous need, and reached out to help hurricane victims who have lost everything in the storm."

"The compassion shown by the people of our City, the Red Cross, WLWT, Kroger and the Cincinnati Bengals is a bright spot in the midst of tragedy," said Mayor John Cranley. "I am proud and inspired by the efforts to help hurricane victims in Houston and Florida. This shows that Cincinnati truly has a heart the size of Texas."

Fans can still text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross disaster relief.