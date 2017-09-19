NFLPA re-elects DeMaurice Smith as executive director

The NFL Players Association announced that DeMaurice Smith has been re-elected as the executive director.

"After a comprehensive and professional process in line with our constitution, the NFLPA selection committee has unanimously selected DeMaurice Smith to continue in the role as our executive director," NFLPA president Eric Winston said in a statement. "Congratulations to De and we know there is more work to be done."

The vote was by the 10-man executive committee, president Winston and three longest-serving reps, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Smith's support there has been unwavering, he added.

After the election, Smith released this statement on Twitter:

"This union is centered on player leadership. I am proud of their commitment, humbled by their trust in me and honored to serve. There is more work to be done."

Smith will be in office into 2021.