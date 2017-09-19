The Extra Point: Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

The aliens did not make this maze, Twin Cities Maze did, and it's awesome.

These fans on Twitter got mad at the wrong Brandon Marshall.
The inside linebacker on the Broncos did not play in last night's Lions-Giants game.

Golden Tate knows that real-life wins > fantasy football wins.

The Based God gives the Raiders his blessing.
Lil B is loving how hyphy Marshawn Lynch and 2017 Raiders are.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0