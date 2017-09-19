Jaguars claim former Texans wideout Jaelen Strong

Jaelen Strong will remain in the division.

The Jaguars announced that they have claimed the wideout on Tuesday. Strong was released by the Texans on Monday.

The 2015 third-round pick was suspended for the first game of this season after violating the league's policy on substances of abuse. He made an appearance in last week's win over the Bengals in Cincinnati but logged just 20 snaps on offense and nine on special teams.

The move is likely a reflection of Jacksonville's struggling passing game. Beyond Allen Hurns, the Jaguars have been searching for consistent performances out of their complementary receivers. Marqise Lee has seven catches on 16 targets for 76 yards. Rookie Keelan Cole has two catches on five targets for 13 yards and Arrelious Benn has one grab for 12 yards.

Strong had 28 receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns between 2015 and 2016.