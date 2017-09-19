Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 2

  • By Daniel Greco
All right, it's week two, and hopefully by now you have a grasp on who to start and who to sit. If you don't, you better kick it into gear before it's too late.

FYI you can always listen to Cynthia Frelund and Michael Fabiano for fantasy advice.

Now, if you didn't have these guys in your starting lineup, I hope you had someone better playing.

Baltimore Ravens RB Buck Allen:
Fantasy Points: 16.1, Start Percentage: 1.4%

New England Patriots RB James White
Fantasy Points: 9.6, Start Percentage: 12.9%

Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle
Fantasy Points: 7.9, Start Percentage: 38.3%

Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders
Fantasy Points: 18.2, Start Percentage: 66%

Arizona Cardinals WR J.J. Nelson
Fantasy Points: 18, Start Percentage: 5.3%

Hopefully you aren't in the cellar of your league, but if you are, there's always the waiver wire.

