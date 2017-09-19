Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 2

All right, it's week two, and hopefully by now you have a grasp on who to start and who to sit. If you don't, you better kick it into gear before it's too late.

FYI you can always listen to Cynthia Frelund and Michael Fabiano for fantasy advice.

Now, if you didn't have these guys in your starting lineup, I hope you had someone better playing.

Baltimore Ravens RB Buck Allen:

Fantasy Points: 16.1, Start Percentage: 1.4%

CJ Anderson and Buck Allen sitting on my bench right now.... pic.twitter.com/2s2KW5YlBD â elise, PA-Cï¿½ï¿½ (@elisecterry) September 17, 2017

Buck Allen has 20 points on my bench while Shady McCoy has 7 measly points. pic.twitter.com/ZFuUcrNMq0 â Alex Dolan (@Dolan326) September 17, 2017

New England Patriots RB James White

Fantasy Points: 9.6, Start Percentage: 12.9%

Why is James White on my bench when he could have been my flex. Smacks self in face. â Jessica (@savestheday91) September 17, 2017

So James White has more fantasy points than LeVeon Bell. pic.twitter.com/uHzWYwwZ8A â Winter Is Here (@SprintSwagger) September 17, 2017

I had Jack Doyle on my bench in fantasy... absolute fiasco. Hope this is the first of many good games for him this season â c.burke (@colleen_m_burke) September 17, 2017

Since I didn't start Jack Doyle today in fantasy odds are he is going to have a huge game â Nick Nunez (@hispanicthundr) September 17, 2017

Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders

Fantasy Points: 18.2, Start Percentage: 66%

That feeling when you have both Emmanuel Sanders and CJ Andersen on your bench pic.twitter.com/EdOWv0RQjc â Sam Russell (@samprussell24) September 17, 2017

When you decide to leave Emmanuel Sanders on the bench this week because he doesn't have a QB pic.twitter.com/iXa0ZDOYnw â Keith Bauer (@KDBauer1) September 17, 2017

Arizona Cardinals WR J.J. Nelson

Fantasy Points: 18, Start Percentage: 5.3%

My bench...I left JJ Nelson on my bench... pic.twitter.com/adQjT8mw8g â londo (@londoslastdance) September 17, 2017

When you leave JJ Nelson on your bench. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/ZOdHy1RAC4 â Erin Maloney (@CallMeMaloney) September 17, 2017

Hopefully you aren't in the cellar of your league, but if you are, there's always the waiver wire.