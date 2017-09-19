Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 2

All right, it's week two, and hopefully by now you have a grasp on who to start and who to sit. If you don't, you better kick it into gear before it's too late.
Baltimore Ravens RB Buck Allen:
Fantasy Points: 16.1, Start Percentage: 1.4%
CJ Anderson and Buck Allen sitting on my bench right now.... pic.twitter.com/2s2KW5YlBDâ elise, PA-Cï¿½ï¿½ (@elisecterry) September 17, 2017
Huge mistake leaving Javorius Allen on my fantasy bench and going with Kerwynn Williams. #NFLFantasyâ David Smith (@Smudgeboy99) September 17, 2017
Buck Allen has 20 points on my bench while Shady McCoy has 7 measly points. pic.twitter.com/ZFuUcrNMq0â Alex Dolan (@Dolan326) September 17, 2017
New England Patriots RB James White
Fantasy Points: 9.6, Start Percentage: 12.9%
Why is James White on my bench when he could have been my flex. Smacks self in face.â Jessica (@savestheday91) September 17, 2017
Jordan Howard with 7 rushing yards so far and James White on my bench. pic.twitter.com/HDZSIOvawLâ James Fletcher (@JD_Fletch) September 17, 2017
Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle
So James White has more fantasy points than LeVeon Bell. pic.twitter.com/uHzWYwwZ8Aâ Winter Is Here (@SprintSwagger) September 17, 2017
Fantasy Points: 7.9, Start Percentage: 38.3%
I had Jack Doyle on my bench in fantasy... absolute fiasco. Hope this is the first of many good games for him this seasonâ c.burke (@colleen_m_burke) September 17, 2017
Jack Doyle fantasy owners be like... pic.twitter.com/BATiXmB7hAâ Ryan O'Bryan (@Ryan_OBryan) September 17, 2017
Since I didn't start Jack Doyle today in fantasy odds are he is going to have a huge gameâ Nick Nunez (@hispanicthundr) September 17, 2017
Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders
Fantasy Points: 18.2, Start Percentage: 66%
When you sit Tyreek Hill last week, and then Emmanuel Sanders this week in fantasy football. pic.twitter.com/HDsnJwR0rUâ Josh Christensen (@jchristensenTV9) September 17, 2017
That feeling when you have both Emmanuel Sanders and CJ Andersen on your bench pic.twitter.com/EdOWv0RQjcâ Sam Russell (@samprussell24) September 17, 2017
When you decide to leave Emmanuel Sanders on the bench this week because he doesn't have a QB pic.twitter.com/iXa0ZDOYnwâ Keith Bauer (@KDBauer1) September 17, 2017
Arizona Cardinals WR J.J. Nelson
Fantasy Points: 18, Start Percentage: 5.3%
My bench...I left JJ Nelson on my bench... pic.twitter.com/adQjT8mw8gâ londo (@londoslastdance) September 17, 2017
When you leave JJ Nelson on your bench. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/ZOdHy1RAC4â Erin Maloney (@CallMeMaloney) September 17, 2017
When you played Larry Fitzgerald but have JJ Nelson on your bench #fantasyfootball pic.twitter.com/nHzEj5HVkQâ Scott Sanford (@scottsanford_14) September 17, 2017
Hopefully you aren't in the cellar of your league, but if you are, there's always the waiver wire.