Injury roundup: Niners' Eric Reid to miss several weeks

When 49ers safety Eric Reid went down with 4:39 to go in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, it had the look of a devastating non-contact injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan called it a PCL injury on Monday that would not need surgery. On Tuesday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Reid is only expected to miss a few weeks.

Reid's value to the 49ers was evident from the opening snap when he didn't fall for a Russell Wilson bootleg that sucked in the rest of the defense and downed the Seattle quarterback for just a 1-yard gain.

The former first-round pick and 2013 Pro Bowler fits perfectly into defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's scheme and was expected to be the centerpiece of the Niners' hard-hitting unit throughout the season. While that plan has skipped a beat, at least Reid will be available at some point again in the near future.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:

1. The Ravens officially placed guard Marshal Yanda on injured reserve Tuesday. The two-time All-Pro suffered a fractured ankle during Sunday's win over the Browns.

2. The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out quarterback Andrew Luck for their tilt with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

3. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will play Monday against the Arizona Cardinals despite suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, via the Dallas Morning News.

Jones also said he believes cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hand) will be back for the Monday Night Football matchup with the Cards. Corner Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is a "possibility," Jones said. The owner did not have an update on cornerback Nolan Carroll, who suffered a concussion against the Broncos.