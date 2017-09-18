The Extra Point: Monday, September 18, 2017

The Checkdownâs daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

This high schooler went full Beast Mode on this touchdown run.

Watch Cameron Baker punish several defenders in this clip.

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL.

Where does your team rank?

C.J. Anderson is a big Jason Witten fan.

Longevity + Elite Play x Class = Witten.

True pro I pray I can be the pro he is one day https://t.co/q4lY1W8fIQ â Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) September 18, 2017

Aqib Talib wants to spoil Denver's defensive line.

The All-Pro CB got his 10th career pick-six on Sunday and loved the help he got from his D-Line.

Marshawn Lynch had a sweet homecoming.

Beast Mode gave away free Skittles throughout Oakland before the Jets-Raiders game.