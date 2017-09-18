The Extra Point: Monday, September 18, 2017

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdownâs daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

This high schooler went full Beast Mode on this touchdown run.
Watch Cameron Baker punish several defenders in this clip.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL.
Where does your team rank?

C.J. Anderson is a big Jason Witten fan.
Longevity + Elite Play x Class = Witten.

Aqib Talib wants to spoil Denver's defensive line.
The All-Pro CB got his 10th career pick-six on Sunday and loved the help he got from his D-Line.

Marshawn Lynch had a sweet homecoming.
Beast Mode gave away free Skittles throughout Oakland before the Jets-Raiders game.

Headlines

