Odell Beckham makes season debut for Giants

Odell is playing. We repeat: Odell is playing.
The Giants wide receiver made his NFL season debut against the Detroit Lions on Monday night after telling NFL Network's Kimberly Jones that he was ready to return. Beckham had been questionable with an ankle injury and was considered a game-time decision heading into the game.
Odell stopped, I asked if he's playing: "You know what time it is!" #nygâ Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 18, 2017
Beckham was sorely missed in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Unfortunately for the Giants, Beckham's return didn't push them toward their first win. The Lions won the game, 24-10. Still, Beckham drew plenty of attention on social media.
Soon.#DETvsNYG #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/ZjlwAlz32sâ NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2017
ONE HOUR! RT if you've got that #GiantsPride and want a win tonight! pic.twitter.com/48WgZ2BZ3câ New York Giants (@Giants) September 18, 2017
Welcome back, @OBJ_3!#GiantsPride #DETvsNYG pic.twitter.com/LVchpXtxz3â NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2017
We play the game to inspire the ones that come after us!â Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) September 18, 2017
Ball out today bro! @obj pic.twitter.com/wxzTBMKvcQ
.@OBJ_3 + @_bigplayslay23 jersey swap!#DETvsNYG pic.twitter.com/wEZEGuHlVBâ NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2017
Odell Beckham Jr. addressed the media after #DETvsNYG.â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 19, 2017
"I felt alright." pic.twitter.com/1OAUIARxji
