Odell Beckham makes season debut for Giants

Odell is playing. We repeat: Odell is playing.

The Giants wide receiver made his NFL season debut against the Detroit Lions on Monday night after telling NFL Network's Kimberly Jones that he was ready to return. Beckham had been questionable with an ankle injury and was considered a game-time decision heading into the game.

Odell stopped, I asked if he's playing: "You know what time it is!" #nyg â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 18, 2017

Beckham was sorely missed in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Beckham's return didn't push them toward their first win. The Lions won the game, 24-10. Still, Beckham drew plenty of attention on social media.